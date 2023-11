Blinken está en Israel para evitar escalada bélica en Gaza

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event for the launch of the 2023 U.S. Strategy and National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) at the U.S. State Department on October 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Blinken spoke on U.S. President Joe Biden's administration's continued initiative to involve women in peace negotiations and conflict resolution in international affairs. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / Anna Moneymaker