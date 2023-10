Biden prometió que EE.UU. le dará a Israel todo lo que necesite para defenderse

Washington (United States), 10/10/2023.- US President Joe Biden (L), with Vice President Kamala Harris (C) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, arrives to deliver remarks on the Hamas attacks in Israel from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 October 2023. Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / SHAWN THEW ( EFE )