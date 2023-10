La Cámara Baja de EE.UU. aprobó someter a votación la destitución de Kevin McCarthy

Washington (United States), 02/10/2023.- Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy responds to a question from the news media as he walks to the House floor in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2023. Earlier in the day, Republican Representative from Florida Matt Gaetz used a floor speech to threaten the use of a motion to vacate to try and strip Speaker of the House McCarthy of his speakership. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / SHAWN THEW ( EFE )