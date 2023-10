Eslovaquia acusa a Rusia de injerencia electoral tras triunfo de Robert Fico

Bratislava (Slovakia (slovak Republic)), 01/10/2023.- Slovak former Prime Minister and chairman of the Smer-SD party Robert Fico (C) talks to media after Slovakia's parliamentary elections at party's headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, 01 October 2023. According to official results, Smer-SD party with leader Robert Fico won the parliamentary elections with almost 23 percent. Progresivne Slovensko party (Progressive Slovakia) ended up behind him, with almost 18 percent. (Elecciones, Eslovaquia) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK / MARTIN DIVISEK ( EFE )