El papa nombró 21 nuevos cardenales que serán clave para su sucesión

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 30/09/2023.- New Cardinal Claudio Gurerotti receives his biretta as he is appointed cardinal by Pope Francis during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 30 September 2023. The pontiff appointed 21 new cardinals. (Papa, Cardenal) EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI / GIUSEPPE LAMI ( EFE )