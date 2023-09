¿Por qué es importante el encuentro entre representantes de Azerbaiyán y Armenia?

Undisclosed (Azerbaijan), 25/09/2023.- A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows Russian peacekeepers evacuating Nagorno-Karabakh civilians at an undisclosed location, 25 September 2023. Over the past 24 hours, Russian military personnel ensured the delivery of 190 tons of cargo with food and fuel and other aid for the civilian population of Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on 25 September. Russian peacekeepers escorted the transport of civilians from the Martuni region, delivering 70 people to Stepanakert, the ministry added. Some 715 civilians, including 402 children, have been taken to the Russian peacekeeping contingent, where they have been provided with accommodation, food and medical assistance. Azerbaijan on 19 September 2023 launched a brief military offensive on the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway enclave that is home to some 120,000 ethnic Armenians. The Armenian government announced the evacuation of about 3,000 local residents from the region following the ceasefire agreed on 20 September 2023, as Azerbaijan opened all checkpoints with Armenia for the unimpeded exit of civilians from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers escorted convoys of civilians from Nagorno-Karabakh leaving for Armenia, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. (Azerbaiyán, Rusia) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS S ( EFE )