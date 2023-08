El Pulso del Fútbol, 10 de agosto de 2023

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 03: Maximiliano Cantera (C) of Atletico Nacional celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 round of sixteen first leg match between Atletico Nacional and Racing Club at Estadio Atanasio Girardot on August 03, 2023 in Medellin, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images) / Gabriel Aponte