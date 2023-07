31 reclusos murieron por enfrentamientos en cárcel de Ecuador

Army officers stand guard outside at Del Litoral prison on July 25, 2023 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. According to the authorities the number of dead inmates has risen to 31, along with 14 injured people after riot that began on Saturday 22nd. Relatives of the deceased inmates are waiting for more information outside the prison. (Photo by Gerardo Menoscal/Agencia Press South/Getty Images) / Agencia Press South