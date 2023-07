EE.UU. demandó al estado de Texas por colocar barrera flotante para frenar migrantes

Texas National Guard agents guard the banks of the Rio Bravo river (or Rio Grande river, as it is called in the US) in El Paso, Texas, US, on the border with Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on December 21, 2022. - Title 42, a President Donald Trump pandemic-era law that authorize United States border officials to expel migrants, is supposed to end on December 21. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / HERIKA MARTINEZ