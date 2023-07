Turquía no ratificará la entrada de Suecia en la OTAN antes de octubre

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MAY 28: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts his vote during the Turkish presidential election runoff on May 28, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. President Erdogan was forced into a runoff election when neither he nor his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP), received more than 50 percent of the vote on the May 14 election. The runoff vote will be held this Sunday, May 28. (Photo by Murad Sezer - Pool/Getty Images) / MURAD SEZER