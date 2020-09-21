Secciones

¿Por qué 'La Roca' arrancó con sus propias manos la puerta de la casa?

El actor Dwayne Johnson fue tendencia en redes por cuenta de este comportamiento

Dwayne Johnson, más conocido como 'La Roca', le contó a sus seguidores en redes sociales que se vio obligado a arrancar -literalmente- la puerta princpial de su casa con sus manos. Para muchos, este comportamiento resultaría muy extraño, sin embargo todo tiene una explicación.

Con una fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram, Johnson relató que con los constantes cortes de energía por las tormentas eléctricas, se terminó bloqueando la entrada de su casa, razón por la cual decidió desactivar el sistema hidráulico, e intentó llamar al servicio técnico para que lo ayudaran.

Sin embargo, al no poder solucionarse esto, el actor no encontró otra mejor forma de salir que arrancar la puerta ya que tenía que ir a trabajar:

"Hice lo que tenía que hacer, empujé, tiré y arranqué la puerta", contó el actor.

Esta fue la fotografía que compartió en su cuenta oficial.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates

Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el

