‘Tenis de ventana’: el nuevo deporte en tiempos de coronavirus

🎾👏 ¡FOR FUN! In times of coronavirus, a viral video of two neighbors in Italy, playing from window to window. For not being able to go to the club, a worthwhile option, but it is not easy to achieve.



TENNIS IS LIFE 🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾#coronavirus #COVIDー19 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ftKHtY3z4A