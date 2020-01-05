Grupo islámico ataca base utilizada por EE.UU. en Kenia

Miembros del grupo islamista somalí Al Shabaab atacaron una base militar de Kenia ubicada en el condado costero de Lamu. La base es utilizada conjuntamente entre las Fuerzas Armadas kenianas y militares estadounidenses.
Según el comisario de Lamu, Irigun Macharia, el ataque fue repelido con éxito.
Al-Shabaab militants have launched an early morning attack on Camp Simba, a Kenyan military base in Lamu County. According to Al Shabaab, they destroyed US military aircraft and vehicles in the attack. pic.twitter.com/pz0vjIv6jf— Somali News Updates (@Somaliweyn_) January 5, 2020
