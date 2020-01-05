Grupo islámico ataca base utilizada por EE.UU. en Kenia

El grupo islamista somalí Al Shabaab atacó la base durante la madrugada.

Miembros del grupo islamista somalí Al Shabaab atacaron una base militar de Kenia ubicada en el condado costero de Lamu. La base es utilizada conjuntamente entre las Fuerzas Armadas kenianas y militares estadounidenses.

Según el comisario de Lamu, Irigun Macharia, el ataque fue repelido con éxito.

Noticia en desarrollo…

 

 

