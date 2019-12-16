Las 10 peores películas de esta década, según IMDb

Hay que tener en cuenta que en esta página los usuarios son los que califican las películas.

10. "Jack y Jill" (2011). Puntuación: 3,4

9. "Gunday" (2014). Puntuación: 3,4

8. "Enes Batur" (2018). Puntuación: 3,3

7. "Tees Maar Khan" (2010). Puntuación: 3,3

6. "Apocalipsis" (2014). Puntuación: 3,3

5. "El ciempiés humano III" (2015). Puntuación: 3,2

4. "Race 3" (2018). Puntuación: 3,0

3. "Saving christmas" (2014). Puntuación: 2,3

2. "Birdemic: shock and terror" (2010). Puntuación: 2,2

1. "Kod Adı: K.O.Z." (2015). Puntuación: 1,4

