Farah y Cabal son galardonados con el premio 'Lukas'

Congratulations to the winners @RobertFarah_ and @juanscabal for top #InternationalSports Personalities of 2019.



Join us at The 2019 #LUKASAwards celebration in #London with live performances by @ManuelTurizoMTZ and @Tromboranga



Get your tickets here, https://t.co/Pnl8DPI4Q8. pic.twitter.com/jV1ncijKGO