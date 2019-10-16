Los hombres y las mujeres que Miley Cyrus ha besado

La cantante estadounidense está iniciando una nueva relación con el cantante Cody Simpson.

Luego de que se conoció que la cantante estadounidense se separó de Liam Hemsworth, Miley y ha tenido varios romances amorosos tanto con hombres como mujeres.

Por esto, quisimos hacer una pequeña lista de algunas de las parejas que ha tenido Cyrus durante su vida.

1. Nick Jonas 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Love this show and love you guys. All smiles.

Una publicación compartida de Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) el

2. Justin Gaston

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

peek a boo #dadjokes

Una publicación compartida de Justin Michael Gaston (@jmichaelgaston) el

3. Avan Jogia

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Shot by @baohngo

Una publicación compartida de Avan Jogia (@jogia) el

4. Patrick Schwarzenegger

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Can you guess how many buttons i had open??? 💃

Una publicación compartida de Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) el

5. Stella Maxwell

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Thank u @harpersbazaarus @carineroitfeld @versace @donatella_versace 🖤✨

Una publicación compartida de Stella! (@stellamaxwell) el

6. Dylan Sprouse

7. Liam Hemsworth

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

“This is my good mood mug”. Kyle. Arkansas.

Una publicación compartida de Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) el

8. Kaitlynn Carter

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby ⚓️

Una publicación compartida de Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) el

9. Cody Simpson

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Early morning vibes up, let the light in man! Let’s stop our fussing and wake up for sunrises again!

Una publicación compartida de Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) el

