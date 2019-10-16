Los hombres y las mujeres que Miley Cyrus ha besado

Luego de que se conoció que la cantante estadounidense se separó de Liam Hemsworth, Miley y ha tenido varios romances amorosos tanto con hombres como mujeres.
Por esto, quisimos hacer una pequeña lista de algunas de las parejas que ha tenido Cyrus durante su vida.
1. Nick Jonas
2. Justin Gaston
3. Avan Jogia
4. Patrick Schwarzenegger
5. Stella Maxwell
6. Dylan Sprouse
8. Kaitlynn Carter
9. Cody Simpson
