¿Le gustó? Esto dijo actor que interpretó a Thanos sobre 'Guasón'

'Guasón', es la nueva cinta basada en el archienemigo de Batman que llegó al cine de la mano del director Todd Phillips. Desde ya, las críticas han sido en su mayoría positivas por parte de la prensa especializada.
Un ejemplo de esto, es con el portal IMDB. uno de los de mayor credibilidad en el campo que la calificó por encima de 9. En este género, la única que había logrado este cometido había sido 'Batman: el Caballero de la Noche' de Christopher Nolan.
Ahora bien, con las opiniones en redes sociales, otro que habló sobre el tema fue el mismísimo 'Thanos' del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel que fue interpretado por Josh Brolin.
El actor dedicó una extensa publicación en Instagram sobre el villano de DC Comics y la llenó de elogios, destacando lo diferente que puede llegar a verse, a pesar de tratarse de una cinta del género de superhéroes:
"Para apreciarla creo que debes haber pasado por algo traumático en tu vida o entender en alguna parte de tu psique qué es la verdadera compasión. Esta cinta es sobre la fragilidad de la psique humana y hacerla tan cruda, que cuando salgas del cine no solo quieras lastimar a cualquier, sino que quieras una respuesta y una solución a la violencia y la salud mental que se ha descontrolado a nuestro alrededor", fueron las palabras de Brolin.
To appreciate “Joker” I believe you have to have either gone through something traumatic in your lifetime (and I believe most of us have) or understand somewhere in your psyche what true compassion is (which usually comes from having gone through something traumatic, unfortunately). An example of dangerous compassion would be to, say, make a film made about the fragility of the human psyche, and make it so raw, so brutal, so balletic that by the time you leave the theatre you not only don’t want to hurt anything but you desperately want an answer and a solution to the violence and mental health issues that have spun out of control around us. This film makes you hurt and only in pain do we ever want to change. It’s all in the irony of trauma — a fine line between the resentment of wanting to hurt society back for raping you of a decent life, for not protecting you, and accepting what feels like alien feelings with softening to those others who seem freakish in our era of judgment, and digital damnation. Like kids in Middle School: man, they can just be mean. For no reason. And, sometimes, those awful little clicky kids breed an evil in someone that rages much later, when everyone pretends we are all back to normal, when we all thought it had just manned up and gone away. We have a habit of hating and ostracizing and dividing and sweeping our problems under the rug. Joker, is simply lifting the rug and looking underneath it. Nothing more. Nothing less. It’s there.