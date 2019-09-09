¡Más fuerte que nunca! Demi Lovato muestra sus curvas

Luego de anunciar su regreso a la pantalla chica, Demi Lovato, compartió un sentido mensaje en sus redes sociales. Recordemos que la actriz ha pasado por varios episodios de ansiedad como consecuencia de la presión social. Incluso, el año pasado la cantante estuvo en el ojo de la prensa por haber sufrido una sobredosis.
En la publicación compartida, se ve a Lovato en un traje de baño, con el cual orgullosa muestra sus sensuales curvas y su celulitis. La fotografía acompaña de un extenso mensaje dice "Solo para ser claros, no estoy obsesionada con mi apariencia pero estoy agradecida por mi cuerpo… Espero poder inspirar a otros para que algún día puedan amar su cuerpo también.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Asimismo, Lovato recalcó "Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, ¡es CELULIT! Estoy literalmente muuuy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos en bikini fueron editadas, y odio haberlo hecho, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy hermosa, pero ese ideal no soy yo.