¡Divina! Jennifer Aniston se desnuda a los 50 años

A la actriz de ‘Friends’ no le pasan los años, y lo demuestra en la última publicación de la revista Harper's Bazaar en la que se desnudó.
Vea también: Así respondió Brad Pitt ante los rumores de volver con Jennifer Aniston
En esta aparece sin nada de ropa de la cintura para arriba, y además luce un short negro, medias veladas y tacones.
Mire la imagen a continuación.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them—no matter what age you are—is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.” #JenniferAniston gives us the naked truth in the June/July 2019 issue. The actress sits down with her #FirstLadies co-star #TigNotaro to talk about turning 50. Link in bio to read the full interview. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @hermes, @levian_jewelry & @gianvitorossi