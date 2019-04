El ABC de la eNations Cup de FIFA

Meet the teams | Group C - @AfaEsports 🇦🇷 #FIFAeNationsCup @Be7hke_ARB & @Nicolas99fc

🔝 Both players are in the top 30 of the rankings

🥶 The "Iceman" is No1 on PlayStation

🏆 He is also a current #FIFAeClubWorldCup champion pic.twitter.com/nI66Akyo0k