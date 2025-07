Tailandia declara ley marcial por conflicto fronterizo con Camboya

Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned on July 25 that cross-border clashes with Cambodia that have uprooted more than 130,000 people "could develop into war", as the countries traded deadly strikes for a second day. (Photo by AFP) / -