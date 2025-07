Trump inaugura ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, el centro de detención cuya única salida “es la deportación”

OCHOPEE (United States), 28/06/2025.- Activists attend the 'Stop Alligator Alcatraz' protest in front of the entrance of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, USA, 28 June 2025.The construction of an ICE detention center on the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport airfield surrounded by wetlands, that will house up to 1,000 detainees, has begun. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis called the new center 'Alligator Alcatraz' and said deportation flights could also take off from the airfield, which was previously used for military and law enforcement training. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH