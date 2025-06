Trump asegura que ya se firmó el acuerdo comercial con China para reducir tensiones arancelarias

Washington (United States), 26/06/2025.- US President Donald Trump speaks at an event for the so-called 'big, beautiful bill' in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2025. Trump said he wants the bill on his desk by 04 July, though Congress is scheduled to be out that entire week. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / JIM LO SCALZO ( EFE )