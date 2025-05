Alemania: el conservador Friedrich Merz llega al poder tras segundas elecciones

BERLIN (Germany), 06/05/2025.- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) takes the oath as he is sworn in by German Parliament President Julia Kloeckner (R) at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 06 May 2025. The new German government is expected to be formed between the Union parties of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) and the coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD). (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN / CLEMENS BILAN ( EFE )