El ejército israelí bombardeó el puerto Al Hudeida en Yemen

SANA'A (Yemen), 04/05/2025.- A person watches Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea delivering a televised statement about a missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion airport, in Sana'a, Yemen, 04 May 2025. Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for launching a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, amid high tensions with the USA and Israel over the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB / YAHYA ARHAB ( EFE )