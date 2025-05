Así se celebra el Día del Trabajo a nivel mundial

Paris (France), 01/05/2025.- A woman with a loudspeaker shouting slogans during the annual May Day march in Paris, France, 01 May 2025. Labor Day, also known as International Workers' Day or May Day, is observed annually on 01 May worldwide to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers' rights. (Francia) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ / TERESA SUAREZ ( EFE )