ATENCIÓN: terremoto sacudió a Estambul dejando 151 heridos

ISTANBUL (Turkey), 23/04/2025.- People with their belongings sit in a park after a powerful earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 April 2025. Turkey's largest city has been rocked by a series of earthquakes, including a 6.2-magnitude tremor that shook buildings and forced residents to evacuate apartment blocks. There were no initial reports of significant damage or casualties. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU / TOLGA BOZOGLU ( EFE )