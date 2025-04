Aranceles de Trump: así reaccionó el mundo ante las nuevas tarifas

Washington (United States), 02/04/2025.- US President Donald Trump during a tariff announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 April 2025. Trump plans to roll out tariffs on global trading partners, the centerpiece of his effort to bring back manufacturing to the US and reshape a world trade system he has long decried as unfair. Trump has branded the day 'Liberation Day', though most economists expect US consumers to foot the costs. EFE/EPA/KENT NISHIMURA / POOL / KENT NISHIMURA / POOL ( EFE )