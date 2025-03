Israel confirma la muerte de portavoz de Hamás encargado de fomentar “terror psicológico”

GAZA CITY (---), 25/03/2025.- Tents of internally displaced Palestinians who fled the the northern Gaza Strip following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, in Gaza City, 25 March 2025. Israeli forces resumed airstrikes on Gaza on 18 March, ending a ceasefire that had been in place since 19 January. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER / MOHAMMED SABER ( EFE )