Papa Francisco deja el hospital tras 37 días internado

Rome (Italy), 23/03/2025.- Pope Francis (C) greets and blesses the faithful from the balcony of the Gemelli hospital where has been hospitalized, in Rome, Italy, 23 March 2025. Pope Francis will be discharged on 23 March with a prescription for at least two months of convalescence after spending more than five weeks in the hospital for bilateral pneumonia. (Papa, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI / GIUSEPPE LAMI