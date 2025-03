Israel ordena evacuar norte de Gaza antes de nuevo ataque

SANA'A (Yemen), 20/03/2025.- People inspect the rubble of an event hall struck by US airstrikes in Sana'a, Yemen, 20 March 2025. The United States has been launching a wave of airstrikes since 15 March on at least four Houthis-controlled provinces of Yemen, including Sana'a, leaving more than 50 people dead and over 100 injured, according to Houthis-run Al-Masirah TV. The US bombardments come amid heightened tensions between the Houthis and the United States over Houthi attacks on Israel and shipping in waters around Yemen. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB / YAHYA ARHAB ( EFE )