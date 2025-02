Trump cancela 10.000 contratos federales de USAID para ayuda humanitaria

WASHINGTON (United States), 28/02/2025.- US President Donald Trump prepares to speak to the media about his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2025. The Ukrainian leader was asked to leave the White House after Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated him during a meeting in the Oval Office. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / JIM LO SCALZO ( EFE )