Cinco personas mueren en atentado contra mezquita en Pakistán en visperas del Ramadán

NOWSHERA (Pakistan), 28/02/2025.- People survey the scene after a suicide bomb blast at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak, Nowshera district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, 28 February 2025. A suicide bombing at the Islamic seminary killed at least four people, including Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), following Friday prayers, the police said. The seminary, founded by Maulana Samiul Haq, known as the 'spiritual father of the Taliban', has been a prominent institution for religious education, attracting students from across Pakistan and beyond. EFE/EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB / BILAWAL ARBAB ( EFE )