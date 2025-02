Papa Francisco canoniza a José Gregorio Hernández, el “médico de los pobres”

A woman holds an image of Venezuelan doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez, also called "the doctor of the poor", during his beatification ceremony outside La Candelaria church in Caracas on April 30, 2021. A Venezuelan physician who died more than 100 years ago and is revered as a "doctor of the poor" for his selfless service during a previous pandemic, was beatified by the Catholic Church Friday, a step towards sainthood. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) / FEDERICO PARRA