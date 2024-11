Donald Trump nombrará al senador latino Marco Rubio como Secretario Estado

Allentown (United States), 29/10/2024.- Senator Marco Rubio speaks to supporters during Republican Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump's rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA, 29 October 2024, emphasizing the importance of voter turnout in the upcoming election. Trump is running against Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election on 05 November 2024. EFE/EPA/DAVID MUSE / DAVID MUSE ( EFE )