Funcionarios de EE.UU. llegan a Israel para coordinar respuesta contra Irán

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - AUGUST 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'ARIEL HERMONI / IMOD / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R) and Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Michael Erik Kurilla (L) shakes hands as they meet in Tel Aviv, Israel on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Ariel Hermoni (IMoD) / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu