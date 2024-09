Hunter Biden se declara culpable de evasión de impuestos

Los Angeles (United States), 05/09/2024.- Hunter Biden (C), and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden (2-R), leave the First Street US Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, USA, 05 September 2024. Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to nine charges of failing to file four years'Äô worth of taxes on time to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes, while making millions of dollars from foreign business entities. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER / ALLISON DINNER ( EFE )