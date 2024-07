Jueza desestima caso penal contra Alec Baldwin por muerte en el set de "Rust"

Santa Fe (United States), 12/07/2024.- US actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial for involuntary manslaughter at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, 12 July 2024. In October 2021, on the New Mexico set of the Western movie 'Rust', a gun pointed by Baldwin discharged a live round, killing the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding its director. (Cine) EFE/EPA/RAMSAY DE GIVE / POOL / RAMSAY DE GIVE / POOL ( EFE )