París 2024 inicia la cuenta regresiva con la llegada de la llama olímpica a Marsella

Marseille (France), 08/05/2024.- People wait for the arrival of the Olympic Flame in Marseille, France, 08 May 2024. The Olympic Flame arrives in Marseille on 08 May following a 12-day journey from Piraeus, Greece, on board the Belem, a three-masted sailing ship built in 1896 and currently serving as a training ship under the French flag. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will start on 26 July 2024. (Francia, Grecia, Marsella, Pireo) EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER / SEBASTIEN NOGIER ( EFE )