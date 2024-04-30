Especiales

Del Radio periódico a los grandes shows informativos de la actualidad

De una empresa familiar a la primera multinacional Colombiana y su vinculación a Prisa Media, el medio de habla hispana más importante del mundo.

Noticias en radio

Noticias en radio

51:23

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://caracol.com.co/embed/audio/509/1714443963780/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Día Mundial de la Radio. Imagen de referencia vía Getty Images.

Escucha

51:23

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://caracol.com.co/embed/audio/509/1714443963780/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

Caracol Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Ciudades

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad