Donald Trump al banquillo, las claves del juicio histórico en Nueva York

Schnecksville (United States), 13/04/2024.- Buttons of an attendee are seen at a rally held by former US President Donald Trump, in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 April 2024. Trump returned to the swing state of Pennsylvania days before the state's primary election and before he is due in criminal court in New York. (Elecciones, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL / SARAH YENESEL