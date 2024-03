Autoridades suspenden rescate al dar por muertos a los seis desparecidos en Baltimore

Baltimore (United States), 26/03/2024.- The Francis Scott Key Bridge rests partially collapsed after a cargo ship ran into it in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 26 March 2024. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirmed that the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed due to a ship strike on 26 March. Two people were rescued while at least six others were still missing, the MDOT Secretary said in a press conference, adding that they are believed to be members of a construction crew working on the bridge at the time of the incident. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / JIM LO SCALZO ( EFE )