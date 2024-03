Maduro se compromete ante Lula a convocar elecciones en el segundo semestre de este año

This handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) posing for a picture with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the CELAC Summit in Buccament Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on March 1, 2024. (Photo by MARCELO GARCIA / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY / MARCELO GARCIA " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY / MARCELO GARCIA " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / / MARCELO GARCIA