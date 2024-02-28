Gobernador de Caldas impulsa turismo de aventura y avistamiento de aves en la Región Cafetera
En 10AM Hoy por Hoy el gobernador de Caldas, Henry Gutiérrez, resalta el potencial turístico de la región para impulsar el desarrollo económico y promover la biodiversidad en el departamento.
Gobernador de Caldas, Henry Gutiérrez
08:14
Henry Gutiérrez/ Cortesía:Twitter
Noticia en desarrollo...