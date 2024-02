Biden espera un alto el fuego en Gaza para el próximo lunes

Washington (Usa), 23/02/2024.- US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 February 2024. The Biden administration announced on February 21 that some 150,000 borrowers will receive a cumulative 1.2 billion US dollar in student-debt forgiveness under the income-driven repayment program known as SAVE. EFE/EPA/LEIGH VOGEL / POOL / LEIGH VOGEL / POOL ( EFE )