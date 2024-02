Agricultores neerlandeses bloquean carreteras en protesta

This aerial photograph taken on February 2, 2024, shows Dutch and Belgian farmers taking part in a road blockade near the border crossing between Belgium and the Netherlands, in Arendonk, as farmers protest accross Europe to demand better work conditions to grow, produce and maintain a proper income. The farmers are also demonstrating against agricultural rules and regulations that they believe are too strict and unfair competition within European borders. (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) / ROB ENGELAAR