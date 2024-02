Corea del Sur y la NASA investigarán las causas de la contaminación del aire en Asia

Pampanga (Philippines), 08/02/2024.- Mission directors (L) from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) work inside a DC-8 aircraft used as part of the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality (ASIA-AQ) project at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga province, Philippines, 08 February 2024. The ASIA-AQ is a joint effort from teams and scientists of NASA, the Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and local scientists from Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan to improve understanding of factors controlling air quality across Asia through multiple observation methods. (Corea del Sur, Malasia, Filipinas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA / ROLEX DELA PENA ( EFE )