EE.UU. vuelve a azotar Yemen tras bombardear Siria e Irak y ante escalada en Oriente Medio

Sana'a (Yemen), 03/02/2024.- A general view of light shining behind buildings at a neighborhood following strikes in Sana'a, Yemen, 03 February 2024. The US-led coalition has conducted new strikes against Yemen's Houthi positions in the capital Sana'a and others cities under Houthis control in response to increased Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Houthis-run al-Masirah TV reported. In January 2024, the US Department of State designated Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes. In December 2023, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. (Terrorista) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB / YAHYA ARHAB ( EFE )