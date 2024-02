Al menos 19 muertos dejan los múltiples incendios presentados en Valparaiso, Chile

View of burnt houses after a fire that affected the hills in Vi�a del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. - The region of Valparaoso and Vi�a del Mar, in central Chile, woke up on Saturday with a partial curfew to allow the movement of evacuees and the transfer of emergency equipment in the midst of a series of unprecedented fires, authorities reported. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP) / JAVIER TORRES