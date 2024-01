Fiscal de Guatemala se retiró de la reunión con el presidente Arévalo

Guatemala's new President Bernardo Arevalo delivers a speech after swearing-in during his inauguration ceremony at the Miguel Angel Asturias Cultural Centre in Guatemala City, early on January 15, 2024. Bernardo Arevalo was finally sworn in as Guatemala's president on early Monday after the ceremony was delayed for more than nine hours, capping months of judicial machinations to block the anti-corruption crusader from taking office. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / JOHAN ORDONEZ